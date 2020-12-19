Coronavirus California

Apple to temporarily close all California stores due to COVID-19 case surge

People maintain social distancing while lined up outside an Apple Store at the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Apple has announced it will temporarily close all of its California stores for the foreseeable future due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stores will remain open for pickup of existing online orders or Genius Bar appointments.

Several stores in the Bay Area, including in San Francisco say the store is "temporarily closed."

An ABC7 News executive producer says she received a phone call saying her repaired laptop needs to be picked-up because of the temporary closure.

