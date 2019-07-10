Society

Arizona goodwill trying to return Purple Heart found in donation box

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGO) -- A Goodwill in Tucson, Arizona is hoping to return a Purple Heart medal. The store found the military decoration in a donation box last month.

The name Nick D'Amelio Junior is engraved on it. He was a seaman in the Navy who went missing in action during World War Two.

The Purple Heart was awarded after his presumed death.

Now the Goodwill is hoping they can get this piece of history back with its rightful owners.
