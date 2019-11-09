Artist paints massive mural in SF of climate change activist Greta Thunberg

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is indeed bigger than life, especially in downtown San Francisco.The artist known as "Cobre" painted this massive mural of the Swedish 16-year old on the side of a building near Union Square.He told the Chronicle he hopes the mural will make people realize that quote "we have to take care of the world."Thunberg has become a leader in the fight against Climate Change, inspiring people young and old around the world.