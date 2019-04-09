building a better bay area

BART plans new crackdown on rule breakers, fare evaders

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART says it's cracking down on rule breakers, in an attempt to make riders feel safe.

The transit system says expect to see more BART police and fare inspectors the next time you board a train.

RELATED: BART rider assaulted, suspect arrested at Daly City station

ABC7 is looking at ways of Building a Better Bay Area, we asked riders if BART'S new plan will make them feel safer.

Some riders say every commute can be an adventure-- and not in a good way.
"I've seen a lot of weird things," said one unidentified rider.

Then there are the rule breakers. Fare evaders who don't have a ticket and jump the gates.

VIDEO: BART tests modified entry gates to stop fare cheats

"I see people skipping the gates everyday I ride, It's irritating, since i'm paying," said BART rider Woody Gaines.

BART has heard the complaints and is responding with an increased presence of officers and fare inspectors, many who will be working overtime even on thier days off.

"We've heard from riders, they want to see more employee presence throughout fare gates, platforms and stations," said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost.

Safety remains a top concern among riders. A recent stabbing on a richmond bound train left a rider wounded. And the murder of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur station last summer-- stabbed by a man she didn't know.

RELATED: Judge to reevaluate if John Cowell competent to stand trial for fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson

Some riders are skeptical about the new crackdown.

"Sometimes you hear something on the news but after a week or two, you don't see them at all," said Stephanie Grimm.

Others are optimistic the increased presence will help.

Check out other stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandsafetybuilding a better bay areatransportationbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News