Nia Wilson

Judge to reevaluate if John Cowell competent to stand trial for fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A hearing will take place to see if a man is mentally competent enough to stand trial for the stabbing death of a young woman on BART.

John Cowell faces charges for the murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at BART's MacArthur Station in Oakland last July.

A judge ruled in December that Cowell was not competent to stand trial at that time.

Since then, Cowell has undergone psychiatric treatment.

If the Judge believes Cowell can stand trial, then a trial date may be set.

