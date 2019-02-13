BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

BART says costs for heavy crackdown on fare evasion would be 'astronomical'

EMBED </>More Videos

It happens all day, every day at BART stations throughout the Bay Area. Fare evaders are jumping over gates or just going right through them. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It happens all day, every day at BART stations throughout the Bay Area. Fare evaders are jumping over gates or just going right through them.

It was all easily documented by various ABC7 News producers and reporters in our dawn to dusk coverage of the BART system.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week

BART Director Debora Allen knows the problem well. It's an expensive one that's costing the system an estimated 25-30 million dollars per year.

"It's been going on since I came in since 2017. I came out of the gate asking staff, 'what are we going to do about it?'" said Allen.

Upgrading the existing fare gates could cost 15 to 20 million dollars. Replacing the whole system would cost more like 200 million dollars.



"It is a work in progress. A little over a year ago we had no fare inspectors," explained BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas.

The fare inspection teams are new and BART is adding more of them, but Rojas says a larger crackdown on fare evaders would take many more officers than the 35 that are typically working a day shift.

"The costs would be astronomical," said Rojas.

RELATED: BART issues persist as officials work to make a change

"Almost equivalent to having a police officer at every corner. So if you look at us having 48 stations, 60 trains on the system. That would be over 100 officers on one shift and then to cover both ends of the week. It would be a force of 1000 officers," Rosas explained.

Besides fare evasion, ABC7 News crews found a host of other issues.

TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

Many trains and stations appeared clean and orderly, but in some locations, there were piles of trash, blatant drug use, and many people who appeared to be homeless.

"What happens is we're being asked to be a social service provider," explained Alicia Trost, BART spokesperson, "which we're not and we have zero funds to do so and nowhere to take people. There's no warm beds that BART can provide.
That's where it gets really hard."

Check out more stories and videos about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBARTpublic transportationtransportationtrainsbuilding a better bay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like
A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters
More building a better bay area
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Bay Bridge lights seen flickering during evening commute
BART Board President answers questions about issues
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
More Society
Top Stories
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads
Accuweather Forecast: Storm continues overnight into Thursday
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Bank of America issues big refund to Bay Area man after thief takes over account
Show More
Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashes into San Jose home
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
More News