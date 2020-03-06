bay area

Coronavirus Impact: Closures, cancellations related to COVID-19 in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is beginning to feel the economic and social impact of the new coronavirus outbreak just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

RELATED: Global Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

Here's a list of Bay Area school closures, program updates and event cancellations:

SAN FRANCISCO


San Francisco's Lyft is encouraging employees to work from home for the remainder of the week. Lyft spokesperson said, "We recently learned that a Lyft team member at our San Francisco headquarters was in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19. The team member has not exhibited any symptoms, and is in touch with medical professionals. We are basing every step of our response process on CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution are encouraging our San Francisco headquarters employees to work from home for the remainder of this week."

Lowell High School is closed until further notice. The district learned a parent of a student is being treated for COVID-19 and has decided to cancel all classes, school-related events for the time being. See the school alert here.

San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival is postponed. The 17th annual event originally scheduled for March 12 to 15 at the Cowell Theater has been posponed, organizers said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that this is the most prudent choice at this time to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, filmmakers and partners," organizers posted on their website. "Refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets thus far."

Gucci cancels San Francisco fashion show amid novel coronavirus concerns. The Italian fashion label told The Hollywood Reporter the uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak prompted the event's cancellation: "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."

EAST BAY


Oakland's Aspire Monarch Academy is closed until the end of the week until further notice. OUSD announced on Wedesnday night that the school would be closed after a staff member was possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus. According to district officials, it participated in a call with the Alameda County Public Health Officer and learned there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. District officials say depending on local developments and public health recommendations it may need to limit or cancel large gatherings as well as canceling assemblies and field trips.

SOUTH BAY


San Jose's Children's Discovery Museum is closed until further notice. In a tweet, the museum said, "A museum employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is awaiting test results. In an abundance of caution for the safety & well-being of our community, we will be closed until Tues, Mar. 10. We're working closely with @sccgov Public Health Dept. Thank you."

Action Day Primary Plus school will be closed until further notice. The San Jose preschool learned that a teacher at the Moorpark facility tested positive for COVID-19. The teacher has not returned to work since Feb. 26 and is receiving medical care. "Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have closed our Moorpark facility for the remainder of the week to conduct a deep cleaning. We have been, and will continue to be, in close contact with the Santa Clara County Department of Health. Our other nine facilities are not currently impacted and remain open to students and staff," officials say.

Pathways to Climate Smart Careers, the San Jose youth career fair originally planned for March 7, at the Fairmont San Jose is cancelled.

San Jose Senior Meals Program will transition into a 'To-Go delivery format', the city of San Jose's Senior Nutrition Program said.

PENINSULA


San Bruno Senior Center is closed after 3 people who were on Grand Princess cruise visited the facility, officials announced Thursday. The facility is located on 1555 Crystal Springs Rd. in San Bruno.

NORTH BAY



Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan joseoaklandsan brunobay areacoronaviruseventsbay area eventsschool closuresvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling continues, rain tomorrow
Meet Perfect Pet Mark!
Building a Better Bay Area
Majority of Bay Area residents say quality of life is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Contra Costa Co.
Coronavirus: SF preparing for possible arrival of cruise ship
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Grand Princess passenger expects COVID-19 test results soon
Storm system heading to the Bay Area could bring 5 days of rain
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship headed to SF
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Show More
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Can your dog or cat get coronavirus? Here's what one vet says
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Here's why coronavirus is easy to kill and how you can do it at home
More TOP STORIES News