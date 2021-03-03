Coronavirus California

Bay Area exodus: Where is everyone going and why?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New data from the United States Postal Service shows people moving out of the Bay Area to less restrictive parts of the state amid the ongoing pandemic.

There are also growing movements out of state to places like Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and more.

The executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, Jeff Bellisario, is discussing the exodus of Bay Area residents amid the pandemic and where everyone is going.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with ABC7's Kristen Sze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocial distancingbay areaface maskmoneycoronavirus californiacoronavirushousingmovinghousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments
3 Bay Area counties join red tier
SF moms protest in the park for schools to reopen
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments
3 Bay Area counties join red tier
13 killed when semi-truck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
When will CA reach herd immunity? Experts weigh in
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
COVID-19 updates: SF, Napa, Santa Clara counties move to red tier
Show More
SF moms protest in the park for schools to reopen
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Uncertainty as to whether SFUSD, OUSD will meet reopening deadline
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
SF DA's description of murder suspect outrages victim's family
More TOP STORIES News