SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New data from the United States Postal Service shows people moving out of the Bay Area to less restrictive parts of the state amid the ongoing pandemic.
There are also growing movements out of state to places like Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and more.
The executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, Jeff Bellisario, is discussing the exodus of Bay Area residents amid the pandemic and where everyone is going.
Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with ABC7's Kristen Sze.
Bay Area exodus: Where is everyone going and why?
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More