Bay Area man 'blinks' into internet fame, now using it for good

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our guest on Midday Live is instantly recognizable to some on the internet-mainly for his past work.

If you've been on the Internet at all, you've probably seen a meme known as the "blinking white guy." It gained viral fame in 2017, but it wasn't until last month that Drew Scanlon went public saying that "blinking white guy" was him.

And Drew actually lives here in the Bay Area and now he's using his fame for good.

He sat down with anchors Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron to talk about his internet fame and the charity he is raising money for.
