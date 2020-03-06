Coronavirus Impact: School closures, cancellations related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

RELATED: Global Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
Here's a list of Bay Area school closures, program updates and event cancellations:
SAN FRANCISCO
Archbishop Riordan High School - CANCELED: All classes, sports events and activities for Monday, March 9 after parents of a Riordan student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, school administration announced on their website.
San Francisco State University - CANCELED: All events on all SF State campuses and all University-sponsored events in March, including Gator Days and Investiture. Effective March 9 - March 31. All classes will still remain in session.
Salesforce - WORK FROM HOME: Encouraging employees across California and Washington to work from home for the rest of March as a precaution against coronvirus.
Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, we are strongly encouraging @salesforce employees across California and Washington to work from home for the month of March — in order to protect the health & safety of our employees, communities and entire Ohana. https://t.co/tp6BrMdeBP— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 7, 2020
Lyft - WORK FROM HOME: Encouraging employees to work from home for the remainder of the week. Lyft spokesperson said, "We recently learned that a Lyft team member at our San Francisco headquarters was in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19. The team member has not exhibited any symptoms, and is in touch with medical professionals. We are basing every step of our response process on CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution are encouraging our San Francisco headquarters employees to work from home for the remainder of this week."
Lowell High School - CLOSED: Closed until further notice. The district learned a parent of a student is being treated for COVID-19 and has decided to cancel all classes, school-related events for the time being. See the school alert here.
ICA Cristo Rey Academy - CLOSED: San Francisco school will close for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival: POSTPONED: It remained open for its first weekend through March 8, but postponed the second week of the festival to August 16-20. "This will allow Cinequest to provide the joyful and celebratory 30th anniversary edition all deeply deserve. If you have a pass, it will be honored through this weekend and then also during the Summer Edition," officials say.
SF Ballet: CANCELED: They canceled performances through March 20, 2020. All events at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center are canceled, therefore, all performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream will not be taking place from Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, March 15, officials said.
Salesforce Park - CANCELED: All activities "As a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus, all Salesforce Park activities are temporarily suspended until further notice. Salesforce Transit Center and Salesforce Park Remain open. For more details, please visit http://SFDPH.org."
Arbor Week Eco Fair - CANCELED: San Francisco Public Works canceled its Saturday volunteer tree planting event and eco fair on March 7 due to COVID-19. The volunteer kickoff event at Thomas Edison Charter Academy campus, 938 Dolores St.
The Walt Disney Museum - CLOSED: The Museum has decided to close until further notice after potential secondary exposure involving staff and volunteers. The museum will reopen when they receive clearance from medical professionals on Friday, March 20.
San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival - POSTPONED: The 17th annual event originally scheduled for March 12 to 15 at the Cowell Theater has been postponed, organizers said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that this is the most prudent choice at this time to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, filmmakers and partners," organizers posted on their website. "Refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets thus far."
Gucci San Francisco fashion show - CANCELED: Amid novel coronavirus concerns, the Italian fashion label told The Hollywood Reporter the uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak prompted the event's cancellation: "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."
Grace Cathedral "Health and Safety of our Community: Grace Light" - CANCELED: The Cathedral canceled its event scheduled for March 9, 2020. Here is a link.
ICA Cristo Rey Academy - CLOSED: The San Francisco high school is closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Patrick's Day Parade - CANCELED: The annual event held in San Francisco is canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
Airtable - WORK FROM HOME: The software company headquartered in San Francisco is allowing employees to work from home.
Twitter - WORK FROM HOME: The social media company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, is encouraging employees to work from home during the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, Twitter said, "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us. We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy.
SFUSD "Non-Essential" Events - CANCELED: San Francisco Unified School District is canceling all non essential events at all schools until March 22. All schools except Lowell High School are open.
EAST BAY
Dublin St. Patrick's Day Celebration - CANCELED: The event was scheduled for March 14-15 but has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Oakland's Aspire Monarch Academy - CLOSED: Oakland Unified School District announced on Wednesday night that the school would be closed until the end of this week after a staff member was possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus. According to district officials, it participated in a call with the Alameda County Public Health Officer and learned there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. District officials say depending on local developments and public health recommendations it may need to limit or cancel large gatherings as well as canceling assemblies and field trips.
UC Berkeley - CLASSES SUSPENDED: UC Berkeley said Monday afternoon that most in-person classes will be suspended as of March 10 through spring break, which ends March 29. All lecture and seminar classes will be offered in an alternative way through March 29, the university said. Professors who do not have a remote way to teach their classes will have two days to have a plan in place to teach online. Classes that have to meet in-person -- labs, performing arts, physical education -- will continue on as planned, the university said. University events that draw 150 or more attendees are canceled or postponed through March 29. The university is encouraging that events with fewer than 150 attendees be canceled. The campus will remain open during the class suspension.
SOUTH BAY
San Jose State University State of the University Event - CANCELED: The State of the University scheduled for 2 p.m. March 9 is canceled.
NASA Ame's Research Center - CLOSED: The center is temporarily closed on March 9 after receiving confirmation that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The center will temporarily go to a mandatory telework status until further notice.
Stanford University - CLASSES CANCELED: In-person classes are canceled for the last two weeks of the winter quarter. The university says the classes will move to online formats and large-group events are also being canceled not adjusted. See more information from the University here.
San Jose's Children's Discovery Museum - CLOSED: The museum is closed until further notice. In a tweet, the museum said, "A museum employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is awaiting test results. In an abundance of caution for the safety & well-being of our community, we will be closed until Tues, Mar. 10. We're working closely with @sccgov Public Health Dept. Thank you."
Action Day Primary Plus School - CLOSED: The school is closed until further notice. The San Jose preschool learned that a teacher at the Moorpark facility tested positive for COVID-19. The teacher has not returned to work since Feb. 26 and is receiving medical care. "Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have closed our Moorpark facility for the remainder of the week to conduct a deep cleaning. We have been, and will continue to be, in close contact with the Santa Clara County Department of Health. Our other nine facilities are not currently impacted and remain open to students and staff," officials say.
Pathways to Climate Smart Careers - CANCELED: The San Jose youth career fair, originally planned for March 7 at the Fairmont San Jose, is canceled.
San Jose Senior Meals Program - AFFECTED: Will transition into a 'To-Go delivery format', the city of San Jose's Senior Nutrition Program said.
Facebook's F8 Developers Conference - CANCELED: Facebook announced last month it was canceling its F8 conference scheduled for May 5-6 in San Jose because of the coronavirus.
San Jose Unified School District Events - CANCELED: Meetings, gatherings and events for adults have been canceled or postponed. Students sporting events are not canceled, but fans are discouraged from attending. Classes have not been canceled.
San Jose Chamber Orchestra Concert - CANCELED: The March 29 concert has been canceled. Organizers say they'll be reaching out to ticket holders in the coming days. The artists who were scheduled to perform will be programmed into next season's concert.
Microsoft - WORK FROM HOME: Microsoft employees in the Bay Area and King County, Washington are asked to work from home until March 25.
San Jose State University - NOT IMPACTED: Classes at the university are not impacted by the coronavirus. Events, meetings and gatherings have either been canceled or postponed.
East Side Union High School District - NOT IMPACTED: The school district is not impacted.
PENINSULA
Junipero Serra High School - CLOSED: Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo will be closed from March 9 - March 11. The decision was made, according to the school, because a family member of a Serra student tested positive for COVID-19.
San Bruno Senior Center - CLOSED: The center is closed after three people who were on Grand Princess cruise visited the facility, officials announced Thursday. The facility is located on 1555 Crystal Springs Road in San Bruno.
#SheCan - POSTPONED: The event hosted by Mountain View police has been postponed, the department said Monday. A new event date has not been announced.
Green Street Symposium - POSTPONED: The event scheduled for March 12 at 8 a.m. has been postponed. The event was for city leaders and local elected officials in Mountain View. More information here.
Notre Dame High School in Belmont: CLOSED: The Belmont high school is closed from March 9-11, according to the school calendar.
NORTH BAY
Sonoma State University - NOT IMPACTED: The university in Rohnert Park is not impacted by the coronavirus and remains open. The university said Friday it is monitoring the situation. "Sonoma State continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in close contact with local, state and federal public health and emergency management agencies in preparing for a response if necessary. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at SSU," the university said.
