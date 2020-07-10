jimmy kimmel live

Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LOS ANGELES -- Billy Porter is calling for an end to violence against Black trans women and speaking out about his experiences as a member of both the Black community and the LGBT community.

In an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" guest host Billy Eichner Thursday, the "Pose" star continued a conversation about an Instagram video he posted in June in which he addressed homophobia and transphobia in the Black community.

Noting that "Black trans women are dying at the hands of Black cis men at such an alarming rate," Porter called on "homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic people in general, specifically Black people in this instance," to "embrace and love each other through our differences - because of our differences."



"Love the humanity in every single human being. We're human beings first, that's all I'm trying to say," Porter said.

Porter said while "the Black community is changing and shifting," but there is still work to be done to fully embrace the LGBT community.

"My friend called me, he said...his straight male Black cis cousin was like, 'Man, I love [Porter]. My two sons, if any of them turn out gay, I would love them no matter what.' It's so good to hear that, because my experience in the 80s was a cousin saying if I ever turned gay, he would kill me."

SEE ALSO: Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor: 'It is unfathomable that these officers are not in custody'
EMBED More News Videos

Kerry Washington says America "cannot go backward" following the death of George Floyd and the renewed focus on policing in America, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor and other black women killed by police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjimmy kimmel liveblack lives matterracismrace in americalgbt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
LIVE SOON: Thurmond to host task force on education funding
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season
2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Knightsen
Berkeley proposes eliminating police from traffic stops, enforcement
Show More
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
National Police Assoc. urges Palo Alto to remove fugitive from BLM mural
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
I-580 reopened at Altamont Pass after brush fire
Report details years of alleged sex abuse at San Jose school, president apologizes
More TOP STORIES News