Society

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am accuses Qantas flight attendant of racism

will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas seen at the JetSmarter Film Summit presented by Juul on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. ((Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images) Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

SYNDEY -- Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am has accused a flight attendant from Australia's national carrier Qantas of being racist and rude to him on a flight.

The musician says he was met by police at Sydney Airport on Saturday after an incident with an "overly aggressive flight attendant" who he says was upset with him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-canceling headphones.

He tweeted a photo of a police officer and said: "This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant." He then named the flight attendant.



Qantas said in a statement it rejected the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race and said it was a "misunderstanding." It said it would be following up with the musician.

RELATED: Qantas completes the longest non-stop New York-Sydney flight
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
SF ice cream shop vandalized for 2nd time
Child hit, killed by Amtrak train in Santa Clara
Reporter's notebook: Behind the scenes of verdicts in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
How to watch Kanye West at Lakewood Church
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Show More
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute
Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
More TOP STORIES News