Black Lives Matter march draws counterprotest in Los Gatos, briefly shuts down Highway 17

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- About 100 people took part in a Black Lives Matter march in downtown Los Gatos Sunday afternoon.

There was a small group of counter-protesters, but they stayed in the town plaza area.

The march was peaceful and briefly went on to Highway 17, causing traffic to back up in both directions.



Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Santa Cruz Avenue and Main Street. Around 4 p.m., officials said crowds were dispersing and traffic has begun to resume.

The rally which was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., started on Santa Cruz Avenue and Main Street.

