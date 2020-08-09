President Trump's unemployment plan garners mixed reactions from California lawmakers, struggling Bay Area families

"We are all set up. It's $400 per week and we are doing that without the democrats. We should have been able to do it very easily with them," said President Donald Trump.
COVID-19 EXECUTIVE ORFERS: A breakdown of Trump's actions on $400 weekly unemployment boost, evictions, student loans, payroll taxes
Between possible legal challenges and the combination of funding sources, unemployment experts say if Trump's plan goes through it could take a while to implement.
Nationwide, the unemployment numbers have surpassed those of the Great Depression. In California many like single mom, Naznin Mondragon are running out of money."
"It's been really hard not having a job and not being able to provide for my son. Yesterday we went shopping and I couldn't buy him what he wanted," said Mondragon.
California Assemblymember David Chiu points to President Trump's $400 dollar check as unsatisfactory.
"This is going to make it extremely difficult for folks who are trying to decide whether to put food on the table or to pay the rent," said Assemblymember Chiu.
RELATED: Lawmakers call for accountability for EDD's 'unacceptable' performance
President Trump also asked states to cover 25% of the cost. Urging them use the federal funds from the CARES act.
Assemblymember Chiu says that'll be difficult, "In California, we've had a $54 billion dollar budget deficit. We have to balance our budget but the federal government literally can print money and support Americans during this time period."
In Mondragon's case, the $400 dollar check sounds promising, but she hasn't received any financial aid since filing for unemployment back in March.
"It sucks because I haven't seen anything at all, not a dime," said Mondragon. "I've been waiting for so long. I've depleted all my funds and I'm down to less than a $100 dollars now."
Along with her, are over one million unemployed Californians waiting on the Employment Development Department to fix its broken system so they can receive the first wave of financial aid. As many gear up to potentially receive the second.
CALIFORNIA EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
