California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Twitter that they've cancelled the January vote on the "text tax" that would have added a surcharge to text messages.

FRESNO, Calif. --
The Federal Communications Commission ruled text messages are an "information service, not a telecommunications service."

Assemblyman Jim Patterson made the following statement:

"You can bet I'll keep a watchful eye on the CPUC for future attempts to tax our text messages, but for now we will consider the Text Tax cancelled."
