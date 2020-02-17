Society

Cinderella Castle at Disney World to receive royal makeover this summer

ORLANDO, Florida -- Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney's Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover.

RELATED: Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure

According to the resort's website, work on the castle will get underway in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

SEE MORE: Disney unveils 'historic transformation' of Epcot park in Walt Disney World at D23 Parks panel

The royal makeover comes just as the Cinderella movie celebrated its 70th anniversary box office debut over the weekend.

MORE DISNEY: Disney World and Disneyland adding vegan options to every menu

The castle is located at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaamusement parkdisneyu.s. & worlddisney worldmakeovers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area basketball players talk about viral good sportsmanship video
Bernie Sanders holds rally in Richmond
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Coronavirus evacuee discusses 'uncomfortable' trip back to US
Curry makes kids' dreams come true at Hooptopia in SF
Search expands for missing couple in Marin County
Cab driver near Sacramento saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam
Show More
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
Ice rescue: dog pulled from Ohio pond
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News