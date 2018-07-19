SOCIETY

Minneapolis helps teen make hot dog stand official instead of shutting him down

EMBED </>More Videos

Instead of shutting down a teen's hot dog stand, the city helped him make his business official. (KTRK)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota --
A Minneapolis teen entrepreneur got a helping hand from the city to make his business official.

Jaequan Faulkner, 13, has been selling hot dogs outside of his home since 2016.

He runs Mr. Faulkner's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs.

RELATED: Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu

His stand grew so popular, the city had to step in because his business wasn't permitted and he was handling food.

But instead of shutting Faulkner down, officials worked with him to keep the stand open.

"We helped Quan become permitted and went through some food safety techniques and procedures with him so he could operate legally and safely," said Minneapolis Health Department Supervisor Ryan Krick.

Faulkner's stand is operating legally, and business has been good.

It's so good, he's able to pay himself and multiple family members.

"I pay me and my uncle and my cousin. But before I do any of that, I pay tax. It's not about the money. It's something I enjoy doing," Faulkner told WCCO.

Faulkner says he is saving up some of his profits to buy a hot dog cart.

VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to Giants fans outside AT&T Park.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhot dogsentrepreneurshipteenu.s. & worldfeel goodbuzzworthyMinnesota
Related
Costco fans of Polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
SOCIETY
San Jose charity in need of 2,300 backpacks for August giveaway
Firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
Ready for a digital blackout in your home?
More Society
Top Stories
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London
VIDEO: Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Young orangutan rescued from small cage
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Show More
Officials give all clear following bomb threat at Sac Bee
Police rescue baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
More News