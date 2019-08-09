Society

City officials to decide whether to allow 'Straight Pride Parade' in Modesto

MODESTO (KGO) -- Officials in Modesto are expected to decide whether to allow a "Straight Pride Parade."

The "National Straight Pride Coalition" is requesting a permit for the event on Aug. 24.

Opponents packed a city council meeting on Wednesday. They say the people organizing the parade are anti-LGBTQ, racist and filled with hate.

Bay Area chiropractor Don Grundmann is a leader of the Straight Pride Coalition. He also spoke at Wednesday's meeting.

Critics say, up until a few days ago, The Straight Pride Coalition's website promoted white supremacy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymodesto
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire burns community arts space in Oakland
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Rally calls for justice in shooting of SF native in Philippines
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Sacred Heart in SJ to hand out 3,300 backpacks today
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
With Authority: The Keys to the Chase Center
Show More
Study: Cats know their name but choose to ignore humans
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Gucci
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody after man spotted on SJ State campus with gun
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers then summer heat this weekend
More TOP STORIES News