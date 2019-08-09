City officials to decide whether to allow 'Straight Pride Parade' in Modesto

MODESTO (KGO) -- Officials in Modesto are expected to decide whether to allow a "Straight Pride Parade."The "National Straight Pride Coalition" is requesting a permit for the event on Aug. 24.Opponents packed a city council meeting on Wednesday. They say the people organizing the parade are anti-LGBTQ, racist and filled with hate.Bay Area chiropractor Don Grundmann is a leader of the Straight Pride Coalition. He also spoke at Wednesday's meeting.Critics say, up until a few days ago, The Straight Pride Coalition's website promoted white supremacy.