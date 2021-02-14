Comedian hands out $13,000 in tips to workers at NYC bar

NEW YORK -- A New York City comedian handed out some huge tips on Thursday to workers at Lilly's Cocktail and Wine Bar on the city's Upper West Side.
Robyn Schall, who went viral last year for reading her 2020 goals, wanted to do something nice for hard-working New Yorkers struggling to get by in the pandemic.
Schall asked her 142,000 Instagram followers to donate money, and they came through with $13,000. She divvied up the funds and handed out big checks to very stunned workers.
"I'm going to cry," said a restaurant worker named Victor in one of the videos Schall posted to Instagram.
"We know things have been tough, and we're just glad to do something," Schall told another staff member named Ulyana.
After all that, Schall still had $100 left, so she walked around the corner to a pizza place, and spread the love there as well.
