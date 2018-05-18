ROYAL WEDDING

Localizing the royal wedding, San Francisco style

EMBED </>More Videos

They used to say the sun never sets on the British Empire, even on a foggy day in San Francisco. But that's not exactly accurate anymore. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
They used to say the sun never sets on the British Empire, even on a foggy day in San Francisco. But that's not exactly accurate anymore.

"You have the Commonwealth, now," said Andrew Whittaker, the British Consul General in San Francisco. We paid him a visit for inside scoops on the biggest royal wedding since the last royal wedding. On May 19 Prince Harry marries a California commoner, Meghan Markle. Do not send gifts, we learned. They have a list of charities.

"So no coffee pots?" we asked.

RELATED: WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding

"They're OK on coffee pots for now," said the Consul General.

"How about china? Do they need china?"

"They have enough."

"Margarita glasses?"

"I just received a tea towel so I am excited about that," said Whittaker as he tried to change the subject.

RELATED: Marin Co. native chosen to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake

Speaking of tea, we found plenty of it at the Crown and Crumpet Tea Salon, home of a singularly British experience in Japantown. Amy Denebein Dean owns the place. She made the wedding and accoutrements sound like a new millennium fairy tale. "Meghan is mixed race, gets along with the family, will shake them up. And the uniforms and outfits and tiaras are pretty and sparkly, and who doesn't like glitter -- the diamond variety?"

We found no shortage of diamonds in San Francisco City Hall. No, it isn't quite St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. But none of the people getting hitched here seemed to mind.

"We were worried about our wedding," said April Gutierrez, who just tied the knot with Martin.

RELATED: Couple, family, Army all prepare for the royal wedding

A wedding here runs $174 for the license plus an officiant like Kevin Clark. He's not quite the Archbishop of Canterbury, but every bride we saw did feel like a princess.

"Would you prefer the archbishop of Canterbury?" we asked Martin.

"If I was in England."

"Will you be tuning in to the wedding live at 2 a.m.?"

"I'll watch the re-run, yeah."

Check out all our coverage of the royal wedding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldentertainmentroyal familyRoyal Weddingroyalscelebrity engagementscelebrity weddingsweddingweddingslondonSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry at Windsor Castle
Final preparations underway for royal wedding
ROYAL WEDDING
Consumer Catch-Up: Royal wedding quiz warning, rebate apps, gas prices
Make $800 for a few hours of work if you look like Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News