Coronavirus

Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during coronavirus crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A doctor who has worked with COVID-19 patients is sharing his cheerful rendition of "Lean On Me" to entertain and uplift others.

Dr. Nathan Wood, a resident physician at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, recorded himself playing the piano and singing the 1972 hit after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU a couple of weeks ago. He said sharing music helps him cope with stress.

When "Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers died earlier this week, Dr. Wood shared this video on Instagram.

"When I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on," the caption read, in part.

Starting Tuesday, Dr. Wood will begin working in the "COVID Care Unit" at Yale and expects to be working somewhere around 70 hours a week.

VIDEO: Dr. Fauci on health care workers: 'Just applaud them'
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticutsingingpianocoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Newsom provides update on CA's preparedness for surge in COVID-19 cases
4,700 deaths, Cuomo says possible flattening of curve
Here's how to keep your groceries fresh for longer
Coronavirus Q&A: Taxes, the stimulus, unemployment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom provides update on CA's preparedness for surge in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Oakland to open drive-thru testing site
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Exclusive: East Bay Coronavirus survivor details battle with COVID-19
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Show More
Santa Clara Co. officials recommend face coverings in public
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Safari West takes extra precautions after NYC zoo's tiger tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News