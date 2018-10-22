An effort is underway to rename Oakland International Airport after a pioneering Chinese American female pilot.This Change.org petition is gathering signatures to name the airport after Maggie Gee. The Berkeley native flew military planes during World War Two. She was also a coder in the early days of computers and a tireless community advocate.Walnut Creek resident Tiffany Miller is driving the effort. She told our media partner the East Bay Times, that Gee would represent the personality of Oakland-- unique and a trailblazer.