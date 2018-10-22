SOCIETY

Effort to rename Oakland Int. after pioneering female Chinese American underway

An effort is underway to rename Oakland International Airport after a pioneering Chinese American female pilot. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An effort is underway to rename Oakland International Airport after a pioneering Chinese American female pilot.

This Change.org petition is gathering signatures to name the airport after Maggie Gee. The Berkeley native flew military planes during World War Two. She was also a coder in the early days of computers and a tireless community advocate.

Walnut Creek resident Tiffany Miller is driving the effort. She told our media partner the East Bay Times, that Gee would represent the personality of Oakland-- unique and a trailblazer.
