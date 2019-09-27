Society

Facebook employee, protesters expresses concern after death at company's headquarters

By Kris Reyes
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Facebook employee is speaking out after a man died when he jumped from a building at the company's Menlo Park campus. Dozens of protesters filled the lawn in front of the company's iconic "Like" sign at Facebook headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Yi Yin says he joined the protest because he can relate to the man who died.

"We need the truth, we need the fair investigation what on earth happened," said Yin, a software engineer at the company.

He says he understands the pressure and stress of working for the social media giant. He was surrounded by others protesters, who don't work at the company but who say they do consider the man who died as part of their community.

"Some insiders have the speculation that the victim endured extreme stress and maybe a toxic work environment," says Amelia, a protester.

Facebook was not available for comment on their workplace environment but released a statement.

Police say they responded to the Menlo Park campus after a call of a man who jumped from the fourth floor of a building on Sept. 20.

"We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away ... We're cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees," according to a company spokesperson.

Jonathan Tran Pham is the founder of the Bay Area-based startup Reflect. The company provides access to therapy services. He says career-related stress is the leading reason why people use their platform.

"There's this constant pressure in the tech community to always be chasing metrics and growth," said Tran Pham, "I think if folks are saying there's something broken, and I were the company I'd really listen and ask how do I provide more support so people don't think it's toxic."

None of the protestoes knew that man who died, they simply say they don't want this to happen to another employee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymenlo parkprotestfacebooksilicon valley
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
School officials trying to reschedule football game after threat
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon
WATCH IN 60: SJPD teams up with "Neighbor" app, Antonio Brown considers return to NFL, Bruce Bochy's last series
Bruce Bochy to begin final series as SF Giants manager
Hayward man dies in crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill
Giants' infielder Mauricio Dubon finds success in San Francisco
Show More
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
ICE agents handcuff Wis. dad in car with family
More TOP STORIES News