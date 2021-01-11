'It's frustrating': Former SF Mayor Willie Brown proposes universal COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Out of about 2.3 million coronavirus vaccine doses available in California, only 584,000 have been administered. Speaking to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim in a phone interview Sunday night, Brown expressed belief in simplifying the process to where everyone can go to their local elementary school and get a vaccine.
"You wouldn't go through any of this nonsense of how old you are, whether you're a healthcare worker, an essential worker or a cop or a fireman or any of those things. It would be just as it was when we wanted to wipe out polio that's how we did it" said Brown.
Dion also asked why decision-makers chose this cautious rollout strategy.
"They just don't know any better," Brown said. "We who have been in the world of politics are literally so wedded to the idea of not making a mistake we don't do anything unless it's allegedly perfect and we prove it to be perfect before we do it. The vaccine won't work that way."
Brown says he has not gotten the vaccine yet. He has hope that his rollout plan, which he wrote about in the San Francisco Chronicle will capture the attention of Governor Newsom in time for his COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
