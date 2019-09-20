climate change

Global Climate Strike: Planned protests in Bay Area, around world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are protests planned Friday around the world, including in the Bay Area, to bring attention to climate change.

Tens of thousands of students are expected to skip class to participate in marches.

Video shows the protest out of Byron Bay, Australia, where the strike has already begun.

Friday's global climate strike takes place just days before the United Nation's Climate Action Summit in New York City.

More young people are voicing their concern over global warming.
