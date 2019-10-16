Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF

Governor Newsom says the “homelessness issue” is not a San Francisco or Bay Area problem, it’s all over the state. Watch his statements at Project Homeless Connect LIVE here 👉🏾 https://t.co/e67ov09Kvn pic.twitter.com/8sUS6sOec4 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 16, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom gave opening remarks at the 75th Project Homeless Connect, or PHC, Community Day of Service in San Francisco this morning.PHC was created in 2004 under then-Mayor Newsom. In partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, PHC's goal is to bring necessary services to people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.According to PHC, they serve more than 6,000 people every year through Community Day of Service events and in-house weekly services.At Community Day, a person experiencing homelessness can find services that would take months to get elsewhere. The services include dental care, eyeglasses, HIV testing, HepA vaccines, housing information, groceries, hygiene products, medical care, mental health services, SSI benefits, legal advice, California identification cards, voice mail accounts, employment counseling and job placement, wheelchair repair, addiction services, and more.