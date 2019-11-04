halloween

'Great Pumpkin Blowout' lets people explode pumpkins with Civil War era technology

WINNABOW, N.C. (KGO) -- Halloween has come and gone, so what better way to get rid of your pumpkin than to make it explode.

That's exactly what the Great Pumpkin Blowout in Winnabow, North Carolina is for.

People brought their pumpkins to the Fort Anderson State Historic Site to blow them up with the technology use in Civil War-era torpedoes.

"It's the education and it's the fun," said Jim McKee. "It's an opportunity for the kids, the children, to get a chance to work on something that was used 150 years ago."

It costs ten dollars to blow up your pumpkin, and the proceeds fund education programming at the Fort Anderson State Historic Site.
