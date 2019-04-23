holiday

Prince Louis birthday: New photos of Prince Louis celebrate first birthday

As the world continues to be on royal baby watch for Meghan and Harry's first child to be born, Prince William and Duchess Kate are celebrating a big baby milestone: the first birthday of Prince Louis, their third child.

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. To celebrate his big day, the royal family released new photos of the cute little prince taken by mom Kate.



The rare photos show little Louis playing in the garden of the family's home in Norfolk, on England's eastern coast.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne. He falls behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

He's not the only royal birthday this week, as his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, turned 93 on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
