The Globetrotters T.E.A.M. Up to spread a powerful anti-bullying message

Known as "Ambassadors of Goodwill," the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have been carrying out acts of kindness for decades and counting. In fact, the Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers with a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

We caught up with basketball icons, Scooter and Zeus at The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco (BGCSF) to learn about the Globetrotters' anti-bullying campaign called, T.E.A.M Up. This powerful program provides students with bullying solutions through the acronym T.E.A.M. that stands for Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.

The Harlem Globetrotters perform in the Bay Area with four games at Oracle Arena and SAP Center from January 17th through the 20th. For more information, click here.
