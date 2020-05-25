Flyover Map: California National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing to salute Bay Area front-line workers fighting coronavirus

Officials say the high-flying salute is to honor first responders, and other essential workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
"The Wing airmen and I offer our sincerest gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first responders, service members, other essential personnel and all their families who have put our communities first by serving on the front lines during this pandemic," said Col. Taft O. Aujero, commander, 129th Rescue Wing. "These flyovers are for you, as we salute you for your service and sacrifice."
The event will include a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters.
They will depart from Moffett Air National Guard Base and flyover Bay Area medical facilities.
Just arrived at Moffett Field, temperature checks and masks. Another reminder of our new reality & that this is a Memorial Day like no other - The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard will perform flyovers all over Bay Area today to honour first responders
The route for the Memorial Day flyover tribute includes, Santa Slara Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, VA Palo Alto Health Care, Stanford Hospital, Mills Health Center, UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion, Sutter Health Novato Community Hospital and Alameda Hospital.
One group will fly north over the Peninsula to Petaluma and Napa, before heading back over the East Bay. The other flyover will pass over the Central and Salinas Valley area.
They will perform two flyovers between 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
"Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event," said the 129th Rescue Wing, in a statement.
Flyover locations and time: