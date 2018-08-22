I am pleased to announce that I have accepted a position as a Software Engineer with @WhiteFoxDefense! I would like to thank @AustenAllred with @LambdaSchool, and @SkilledInc for their support throughout this process! #ThankYou — David Casarez (@DavidCasarez17) August 21, 2018

There's good news about an Aggie who was homeless and handing out resumes in San Jose. He finally got a job!Texas A&M graduate David Cassarez was trying to launch his own tech company when he ran out of cash and was forced to live in his car.His story went viral after someone shared a photo of him, passing out resumes on a street corner. His sign read, "Hungry for success."After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers. Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez included Google, Pandora and Netflix.Since then, we're happy to report Casarez has a job.Casarez tweeted that he accepted a position as a software engineer with a drone airspace defense company.