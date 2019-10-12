7 On Your Side

Homeowner, renters' insurance likely won't cover PG&E power outage losses

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Although people had a couple of days to plan for the power shutoffs, losses were inevitable. So who's responsible to pay for that?

Unfortunately, it's the PG&E customers who are stuck with the bill.

What makes this situation different than any other is the fact it was a planned outage ordered by PG&E.

As power went out, thousands of residents watched helplessly as refrigerators full of food spoiled. Some folks couldn't work from home. Others fled to shelters or hotels that had electricity.

RELATED: Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?

Your homeowners insurance might cover such losses -- if this had been a normal disaster... but probably not this time. Why?

Insurance consumer advocate, Amy Bach, puts it this way: "Most policies will only cover a loss due to a power outage if it was ordered by a civil authority. That's our concern, is that because PG&E initiated it, and they're not a government entity, there may not be coverage."

That's right: since PG&E is a private company, its decision to cut your power is probably not covered by your homeowner or renter's insurance.

Bach says it would be a different story if a government agency had ordered the power shutdown. Then most likely policyholders would be covered.

Consumers can try filing a claim with PG&E for losses like spoiled food -- but PG&E said it does not compensate for this type of loss.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasan mateosanta claraoaklandsonomainsurancepower outagepg&epg&e public safety power shutoff7 on your sidehomeownersconsumerconsumer concernsrenters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nirvana Bars recovery nutrition bars and Andalou Naturals face masks!
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Subaru Forester recalled for electrical issue, consumer data collection causes mistrust in users, and more
Should you file a claim with PG&E?
QUICK TIP: What counts as price gouging?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
'Plan better, do better': Woman with spina bifida has message for PG&E
Saddleridge Fire may have started near electrical tower in Sylmar
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
Show More
PG&E says power restored to 96 percent of Bay Area
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
'Jesus shoes' with holy water soles sell out in minutes
Fire burning in LA's El Sereno neighborhood
VIDEO: Ships arrive in SF Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships
More TOP STORIES News