Houston doctor says she was humiliated when American Airlines made her cover up her outfit

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston doctor says she was humiliated by an American Airlines employee who told her she would have to "cover up" before boarding a flight.Dr. Tisha Rowe posted on Facebook that she was traveling from Jamaica to Miami when she was asked to deplane for a talk.Rowe says she was asked to "cover up" her outfit if she wanted to get back on the aircraft.Rowe ended up putting on a blanket so she could make the flight to Miami.American Airlines apologized for the incident and released this statement: