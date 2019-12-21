Of the 25 to 30 million trees sold in North America every year, about 93% get recycled, according to AccuWeather. Here's how:
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Once Santa's delivered his toys and the new year has begun, it's time to say goodbye to your Christmas tree.
Christmas trees can be recycled in ponds. Trees make great habitats for fish and other aquatic wildlife. Recycle trees at the beach. In beach communities, recycled Christmas trees help fight beach erosion and restore sand dunes. They also retain sand and protect vegetation from strong winds. Recycle trees as bird feeders. Place it in the backyard and top with something to attract birds, like orange slices, bird feed with peanut butter or strung popcorn. Christmas trees make great nests and have branches for shelter. Recycle trees by planting them. If you have the room, when you buy your tree next year, plant it. That way you can re-plant it after the holidays, and it can continue to grow. It's best to dig a hole in the late fall, when the soil is still soft, and then plant the tree immediately. Turn trees into firewood. While needles dry out quickly, you probably need to wait a few months before the log is dry enough to burn. Recycle trees as mulch. Trees can have their branches removed, then chipped, so it can be used as mulch in a garden. Have your tree picked up or dropped off. Depending on where you live, you can put your tree on the curb and have it picked up during regular trash pickup. Also, you can check your local recycling center for dropoff dates.
