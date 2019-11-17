Society

Kanye West at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church: How to watch largest Sunday Service yet

HOUSTON, Texas -- In one of his most spiritual collaborations yet, rap superstar Kanye West will take the stage with Joel Osteen at the popular preacher's megachurch in Houston Sunday.

Fans in town will have two opportunities to see West at Lakewood Church. Though entry is free, some scalpers who scooped up tickets are selling them for $500 each.

A church spokesperson said the 42-year-old Grammy award winner will attend the 11 a.m. CST service for a conversation with Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.

Those who can't attend in person can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 as well as the SiriusXM app.

Later in the evening, West will hold his own "Sunday Service" at Lakewood. The free tickets, which became available on Saturday, sold out in less than 15 minutes. For those who were able to score tickets, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

"Sunday Service" started as a small gathering among West, wife Kim Kardashian, their family, and his choir but has now grown as a cultural phenomenon. Sunday will be West's largest, where he's expected to reach over seven million viewers.

The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen on Oct. 25. A spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.

West began his Houston visit at a local jail, performing for more than 200 inmates who were clearly moved by the mini concert.

In October, West released his ninth studio album "Jesus Is King," and the gospel-inspired album debuted at number 1 at the top of the Billboard 200.


