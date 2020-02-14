valentine's day

Hundreds expected at annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds are expected to take part in a San Francisco Valentine's Day tradition.

Friday is the annual Pillow Fight in the Embarcadero Plaza.

There is no official organizer, but in years past, it begins like a flash mob at 6 pm.

Last year, participants claimed there is no better way to show love than smacking loved ones with a fluffy pillow.
