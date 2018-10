You may be able to buy everything from a toilet to sconces from Steve Job's old home in Woodside.The city is going to meet on Tuesday to decide what to do with the numerous items taken from what is known as the "Jackling Estate." It was built in 1925 and torn down in 2011.Woodside took possession of the items before it was destroyed. There all kinds of odds and ends that have been appraised at a total of about $30,000.Most of the items appear to be vintage.