Jury deliberations begin in case against Monsanto over Roundup

Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in the case against Monsanto alleging it's weed killer products Ranger Pro and Roundup cause cancer. The trial has been precedent setting as it is the first of thousands of similar lawsuits. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Jury deliberations are underway in the case against weed-killer manufacturer Monsanto.

Dewayne Lee Johnson filed the civil suit against the pesticide manufacturer.

Johnson's attorneys say after two and-a-half years of spraying the pesticide, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Attorney Brent Wisner told jurors they have the chance to change the world with a decision that would hold Monsanto accountable.

"Today is their day of reckoning. Every single cancer risk that has been found had this moment where the science finally caught up, where they couldn't bury it anymore," Wisner told jurors.

Monsanto argues the evidence shows its product is not responsible.
