building a better bay area

Kaiser teams up with Oakland agencies to find permanent homeless housing

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente, Operation Dignity and the City of Oakland have launched a project to help dozens of homeless people living in tents in Mosswood Park, located in the shadow of Kaiser's Oakland location.

Christine "Lulu" Ehberhard, who moved to the Bay Area 20 years ago, is one of those living in the tents. She came here from Hamburg, Germany, to join the love of her life in a printing business.

But five and a half years ago, she fell down a flight of stairs, breaking her collarbone and shoulder blade. She was no longer able to work, and ended up being evicted. That's when she began to live in Mosswood Park.

"No human being should be in that position ever" she said.

RELATED: Homeless advocates build unsanctioned tiny homes near Oakland public street

Last November, Kaiser offered $1 million to fund a project to help Lulu and others with Operation Dignity doing the legwork.

"We've been working through Kaiser and the city of Oakland to help them get into some kind of transitional situation," said Marguerite Bachand, Executive Director of Operation Dignity.

The money will cover temporary housing, food and essentials until permanent housing is found.

RELATED: 'Rats as big as chihuahuas': Some homeless applaud Oakland's efforts to clean up encampments

Lulu has mixed emotions. She's happy to be in a motel and in a safer situation. "It's dangerous, for a woman, it's dangerous. It's difficult to survive," she said. But after living outside for over five years, a return to living indoors is not as easy as one might think.

"Suddenly I got a roof and I'm waking up in the middle of the night and saying 'where are the stars?" she said. But, Lulu is looking forward to getting her own place and cooking meals in her very own kitchen.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandshelterbuilding a better bay areahomelesssocietyhousingkaiser permanenteu.s. & worldpublic housingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
New law gives tenants first right to purchase housing in Oakland
Hundreds of new homes planned for Richmond despite opposition
Neighbors share mixed feelings about Embarcadero Nav Center
WATCH IN 60: Car-free Market St., coronavirus causes tech office closures in China, new details in tech exec's murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
49ers fans pack official Super Bowl pep rally
49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Show More
Bay Area woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
NFL Honors: 49ers' Nick Bosa wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
49ers Faithful looking to score last-minute tickets to Super Bowl 2020
More TOP STORIES News