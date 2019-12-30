Society

Top baby names of the decade: 'Noah' and 'Emma' reign supreme

Between 2010 and 2018, more parents named their babies "Noah" and "Emma" than any other name, according to Social Security data. (Shutterstock)

By Alex Meier
Move over, Jacob and Emily.

Between 2010 and 2018, more parents in the United States named their babies Noah and Emma than any other name, according to Social Security data.

Out of 21,263,426 male births in that time frame, 163,657 (or 0.8%) of baby boys were named Noah. For baby girls, 177,410 of the 20,309,953 (or 0.9%) born in this nine-year period were named Emma.

Liam and Sophia come in second, and Jacob and Olivia take the bronze.

In the previous decade, Jacob and Emily reigned supreme, while Michael and Jessica were the most popular in the 90s and 80s. Data goes all the way back to the 1880s, when John and Mary were the top names.

Over the past 100 years, James and Mary maintained the status of the most popular name. On this list, Noah ranked 76th and Emma was listed in 44th place.

New names on this decade's top 200 for girls include Aurora, Alice, Luna, Cora, and London. For boys, new names among the decade's most popular include Declan, Ezekiel, Weston, Axel, and Luca, according to popular baby name site Nameberry.com.

This data was gathered using first names on Social Security card applications. Names with different spellings are not combined, such as Caitlin and Katelyn.

Top boy names of the 2010s

  • Noah (163,657)
  • Liam (152,994)
  • Jacob (152,020)
  • Mason (146,079)
  • William (145,893)
  • Ethan (137,512)
  • Michael (134,043)
  • Alexander (130,477)
  • James (126,060)
  • Elijah (123,151)

    • Top girl names of the 2010s

  • Emma (177,410)
  • Sophia (166,986)
  • Olivia (165,581)
  • Isabella (156,709)
  • Ava (140,979)
  • Mia (116,301)
  • Abigail (109,253)
  • Emily (109,149)
  • Madison (91,914)
  • Charlotte (89,043)


    • CLICK HERE for more information on baby names from Social Security.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societybabiesu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Vigil held for teens who died in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
    49ers beat Seahawks 26-21 to clinch playoff bye, home-field advantage
    AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend
    Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
    Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
    WATCH IN 60: 49ers win NFC West, New Year's Eve transit, San Jose airport proposal
    49ers fans celebrate in SF after big win over Seahawks
    Show More
    Suspect arraigned after NY Hanukkah stabbings
    Video goes viral after SoCal man buys computer for brother's studies
    Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
    Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
    Bay Area Jewish community condemns NY Hanukkah attack
    More TOP STORIES News