WATCH LIVE STREAM: George Floyd protesters shut down I-880 in Oakland

The group began marching around 8 p.m. Friday and made their way to the interstate as officers monitored the situation from afar.
Some of the protesters entered I-880 on the southbound side and started walking on the interstate as cars tried to avoid hitting them.
BART says 12th St. Oakland City Center is closed and trains are not stopping at the station due to a civil disturbance.
Earlier Friday, Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer said the department was aware of the demonstrations planned for Friday night and possibly the weekend in response to the in-custody death of Floyd.
According to Manheimer, the department wants to voice that it understands the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis.
She stressed that Oakland Police Department's role is to create safe places for freedom of speech and demonstrations.
"We as the police need to create that balance of ensuring rights of everyone to demonstrate and to have a safe place that they can voice their frustration," she said.
Manheimer added that she wants to be sure there is no violence or destruction in the community during these demonstrations and said poilce will take enforcement action if there is damage to property or violence.
About 60 people demonstrated peacefully Thursday afternoon.
The protest was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.
The police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck was arrested Friday and charged with murder in a case that sparked protests across the United States and violence in Minneapolis.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Freeman did not provide immediate details, but said a criminal complaint would be made available later Friday and that more charges were possible.
In the video, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd is on the ground. He gradually becomes motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore bystanders' shouts to get off him. Freeman said the investigation continues into the other three officers, but that authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."
Freeman highlighted the "extraordinary speed" in charging the case just four days after Floyd's death, but also defended himself against questions about why it did not happen sooner. He said his office needed time to put together evidence, including what he called the "horrible" video by a bystander. He said he would not bring a case unless he had enough evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bay City News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.