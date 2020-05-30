George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor Breed works to implement curfew after vandals damage shops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is working to implement a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. after vandals damaged shops following the George Floyd protest on Saturday.

In a press conference, the mayor addressed the new order, effective immediately.



San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the protest related to the death George Floyd that swept through the streets of San Francisco Saturday afternoon started out peaceful, but as nightfall came, violence and crime began.

VIDEO: George Floyd protesters block off-ramp in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

Video from SKY7 shows demonstrators blocking an I-80 off-ramp at Harrison and 5th Street in San Francisco while protesting the death of George Floyd on Saturday afternoon.



The march began around 12 p.m. at the UN Plaza before protesters made their way to City Hall

The group then marched down to the Embarcadero and turned up Harrison Street in what appeared to be an attempt to get onto the Bay Bridge. However, they were met by several San Francisco police officers who had blocked multiple on-ramps.


Protesters walking down Market Street could be heard chanting, "Black lives matter"and "No justice, no peace, no racist police."


SKY7 captured the moment a George Floyd protester threw an object at a police cruiser. It broke the back window as the vehicle drove away from the protesters.

VIDEO: George Floyd protester throws object, breaks back window of SF police cruiser
EMBED More News Videos

SKY7 video shows a George Floyd protester in San Francisco throwing an object at a police cruiser, breaking the back window as it drove away from the demonstration.



Demonstrators moved to the Mission District where they bent a knee in front of the police station. Officers stood and watched.

The protestors made their way back to City Hall before vandalizing stores on Market Street.

VIDEO: Demonstrators march to SF City Hall to protest George Floyd death
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators marched to San Francisco's City Hall to protest the death of George Floyd.



This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.

The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.

RELATED: George Floyd death: Oakland protest ends in flames, dozens detained, storefronts damaged

Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.

The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandsan joseprotestopdsfpdgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
LIVE: Continuing coverage of looting, Bay Area George Floyd protests
GEORGE FLOYD
Several Target stores closing in the Bay Area amid protests
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
LIVE: Continuing coverage of looting, Bay Area George Floyd protests
Federal officer killed in Oakland identified, per ABC7 source
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Continuing coverage of looting, Bay Area George Floyd protests
Federal officer killed in Oakland identified, per ABC7 source
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
Los Angeles protests over George Floyd's death turn violent
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
38 people arrested, several officers injured in SJ George Floyd protests
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
Show More
Get help with mental health issues
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News