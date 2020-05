WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor Breed works to implement curfew after vandals damage shops

The Mayor just announced an 8pm-5am curfew in San Francisco, effective immediately. Iā€™m asking for more details. I will share them as I receive them. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 31, 2020

The sounds of peaceful and powerful chanting as unrest moves through in the streets of #SanFrancisco. #BlackLivesMatter #ally #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/M24TaDkuUD — Chris Kopyar (@ckopyar) May 31, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is working to implement a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. after vandals damaged shops following the George Floyd protest on Saturday.In a press conference, the mayor addressed the new order, effective immediately.San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the protest related to the death George Floyd that swept through the streets of San Francisco Saturday afternoon started out peaceful, but as nightfall came, violence and crime began.The march began around 12 p.m. at the UN Plaza before protesters made their way to City HallThe group then marched down to the Embarcadero and turned up Harrison Street in what appeared to be an attempt to get onto the Bay Bridge. However, they were met by several San Francisco police officers who had blocked multiple on-ramps.Protesters walking down Market Street could be heard chanting, "Black lives matter"and "No justice, no peace, no racist police."SKY7 captured the moment a George Floyd protester threw an object at a police cruiser. It broke the back window as the vehicle drove away from the protesters.Demonstrators moved to the Mission District where they bent a knee in front of the police station. Officers stood and watched.The protestors made their way back to City Hall before vandalizing stores on Market Street.This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.