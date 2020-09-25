Berkeley Ohlone site named one of most endangered historic places in US

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Trust for Historic Preservation has placed an ancient Ohlone Indian site in Berkeley on its list of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.It's part of a village that dates back 5,700 years and served as a burial and ceremonial ground.The site is located on Fourth Street, in the parking lot for the old Spenger's Restaurant.The Ohlones would like the site to be repurposed and landscaped for ceremonial purposes, says Lisjan Ohlone leader Corrina Gould."Throughout the years, our tribe has continued to pray at this place just as our ancestors did, this land is an important cultural landscape," Gould explains, "And this recognition gives us a platform to tell our story."The Spenger Family still owns the site and is reportedly seeking permits to build a 6-story retail and residential project.