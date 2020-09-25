Society

Berkeley Ohlone site named one of most endangered historic places in US

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Trust for Historic Preservation has placed an ancient Ohlone Indian site in Berkeley on its list of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

It's part of a village that dates back 5,700 years and served as a burial and ceremonial ground.

The site is located on Fourth Street, in the parking lot for the old Spenger's Restaurant.

RELATED: Heading to Berkeley? That's now Ohlone territory

The Ohlones would like the site to be repurposed and landscaped for ceremonial purposes, says Lisjan Ohlone leader Corrina Gould.

"Throughout the years, our tribe has continued to pray at this place just as our ancestors did, this land is an important cultural landscape," Gould explains, "And this recognition gives us a platform to tell our story."

The Spenger Family still owns the site and is reportedly seeking permits to build a 6-story retail and residential project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleyreligionnative americanparkinghistoryspiritualityrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
SF businesses victims of possibly 'racially motivated' crime spree
Statue of former mayor vandalized during SJ protest
MTC approves plan to make 60% of workers remote by 2050
Show More
Sonoma Co. wineries expect wine shortages due to wildfire smoke
Rapid COVID-19 results for travelers points to disparity issues
Pac-12 will play football this fall
Oakland activist group call for change after Breonna Taylor case decision
Verizon, AT&T will pay $116 million to settle CA lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News