Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal

PENNSYLVANIA -- A man from Pennsylvania is taking grocery shopping to the next level.

Cal Vansant built what he calls his "Shopper Chopper" with his son in law.

He's traveling the country in his 10-foot-tall, 13-foot-long cart

And it's 100% street legal.

Vansant said he puts his invention to good use -- sometimes, he drives it to food banks and shelters to deliver groceries.

He said he loves seeing people's reactions when he drives around.

"Just seeing people turn and that kind of weird look you get. And their jaws drop or they'll pull out their phone. It's so much fun, especially little kids. It never gets old," he said.
