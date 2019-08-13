Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

NEW YORK -- A man from New York decided to have a little fun when he realized he had an entire Delta flight to himself.Vincent Peone said his flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled last week -- and that may have been the reason why it was empty.He chronicled what the pilot referred to as his "private jet" experience in a video that he posted to Twitter on Monday.The viral video shows that the Delta staff and crew members were able to have a little fun with him and he was even addressed personally during the pre-flight announcements.Peone told the Washington Post he was tempted to try to sit in every seat in the plane, but later decided he was not that ambitious.Delta responded on Twitter as said it looked like "an awesome experience."