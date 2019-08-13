Society

Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight

NEW YORK -- A man from New York decided to have a little fun when he realized he had an entire Delta flight to himself.

Vincent Peone said his flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled last week -- and that may have been the reason why it was empty.

He chronicled what the pilot referred to as his "private jet" experience in a video that he posted to Twitter on Monday.

The viral video shows that the Delta staff and crew members were able to have a little fun with him and he was even addressed personally during the pre-flight announcements.


Peone told the Washington Post he was tempted to try to sit in every seat in the plane, but later decided he was not that ambitious.

Delta responded on Twitter as said it looked like "an awesome experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreviral videou.s. & worlddeltaflight attendant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County, Gilroy shooting victim's family push for changes to gun laws
Hayward police say they shot suspect carrying replica weapon
Fresno State grad and local artist paint mural on border wall
Ghost Ship Trial: Jury requests 'read back' of testimonies
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
BART warns riders of weekend shutdown in East Bay
Homeless population history in Bay Area
Show More
Police give all clear after suspicious device investigation in San Ramon
AccuWeather Forecast: High temps continue with cool down starting this weekend
Snapchat introduces 'Spectacle 3'
Bay Bridge series between A's, Giants begins tonight
Pitcher signed by A's after viral video talks about his 'unorthodox' path to MLB
More TOP STORIES News