When is Meghan Markle's baby due? Duchess of Sussex teases details

A royal baby on the way: Take a look back at Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Chris Jackson/pool via AP)

When is Duchess Meghan's baby due? We don't know the exact date yet, but America's favorite royal did tease details on Monday.

At an official outing with husband Prince Harry, Meghan told a well-wisher that the baby is expected in April, according to ABC News. That would mean the duchess is somewhere around six months pregnant.

Kensington Palace said in October that the couple was expecting "in the spring" of this year but did not mention a month.

In their first joint official appearance of 2019, the couple was in Birkenhead near Liverpool visiting various organizations and locations. They also spent time greeting the public.


The visit included stops at a community cafe, a women's empowerment organization and a youth center.


Meghan also made headlines for her bold look, which coupled red and purple. Her dress was Babaton by Aritzia and her coat was by Sentaler, a Canadian brand, according to ABC News.

