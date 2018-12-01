MICHELLE OBAMA

Michelle Obama surprises NYC teen girls before book tour

CeFaan Kim has the details.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
In kicking off her book tour, Michelle Obama is holding a conversation at the Barclays Center with hundreds of ticketholders who spent big bucks for this coveted event. Fans lined up two hours early for the event - and the rain couldn't even damper their mood.

About two dozen teenage girls, however, shared a much more intimate round-table lunch with the former first lady Saturday afternoon after she surprised them at Lower Eastside Girls Club in Manhattan.

The girls, who are in middle and high school, thought they were gathering at the center on 8th Street to hear former White House chef Sam Kass talk about healthy eating.

But as Kass detailed the former first family's nightly dinners, Michelle Obama entered, and the girls screamed, cheered and embraced in excitement.

Obama and Kass then served food to each individual girl before the group sat down for lunch and conversation.

"You can ask everything," Obama told the girls.

Sales for Obama's book "Becoming" have topped 2 million copies since it came out November 13. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show in Brooklyn has been added to Obama's book tour on December 19.
