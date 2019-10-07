Society

Mom shocked after dad shaves baby's head while she's sleeping

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California mom left her baby daughter in the care of the child's father so she could get some much-need sleep.

Jasmin Aileen Valero didn't expect to wake up to find her daughter's head had been shaved.

Footage of Valero's shocked reaction to finding out baby Jazlyn was now bald went viral on Twitter. The video shows her gasping in disbelief while Jazlyn's dad, Joshua Luevanoz, chuckles away.

Valero captioned her tweet, "The one time I ask him to watch her so I can sleep in." She later said, "In many Mexican families it is tradition to cut babies' hair at a young age so their hair can grow thicker and nicer."

Valero said she and Jazlyn's father agreed they weren't going to do that ... until the day she was woken up with that surprise.

On the bright side, Jazlyn seems unfazed by the haircut. "Always such a happy baby," Valero said.

