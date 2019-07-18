Society

New poll reveals what American kids want to be when they grow up

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

We're asking because the Harris Poll just did a survey asking American kids what they want to be.

"Vlogger" and "YouTube star" ranked number one. Astronaut got the lowest response.

The poll was done in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

*29 percent of Americans said "YouTuber"
*28 percent said teacher
*23 percent said pro athlete
*Astronaut got 11 percent.
