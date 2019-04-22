A new car seat law in Washington could have some kids in boosters in middle school.
The governor signed a new law updating car seat regulations. Booster seats would be necessary until children reach 4 feet 9 inches tall, which is the recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In some cases, that means some kids could still be in a booster at the age of 12.
The new guidelines will go into effect in January.
New Washington law could have some middle school kids in car seats
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More