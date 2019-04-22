Society

New Washington law could have some middle school kids in car seats

(Shutterstock)

A new car seat law in Washington could have some kids in boosters in middle school.

The governor signed a new law updating car seat regulations. Booster seats would be necessary until children reach 4 feet 9 inches tall, which is the recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In some cases, that means some kids could still be in a booster at the age of 12.

The new guidelines will go into effect in January.
